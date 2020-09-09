Despite The Toxic Workplace Claims & Dramatic Firings, The Ellen Show Is Coming Back Very Soon

The backstage drama spilled out over the internet, with many calling for DeGeneres to relinquish her hosting gig to someone else. Several clips from the show caused the hashtag #ReplaceEllen to begin trending on Twitter, and a number of stars within her close circle spoke out in support of her; amidst the drama, wife Portia de Rossi, Katy Perry, and Sofia Vergara made it clear that they are Team Ellen.