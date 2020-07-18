One particular Black female former employee who was at the show for a year and a half received enough racist comments and microaggressions from management that she left work one day and never came back. She was told to expect to be confused with another Black employee, and was called the "PC police" when she pointed out offensive terms like "spirit animal" being used on show segments. According to the report, she alleged that she left the company after a meeting with executive producer Ed Glavin, in which she was admonished for suggesting the show change some of its language, for asking for a raise (because she found out another employee with the same job was getting paid more), and suggesting Ellen employees receive diversity and inclusion training.