Over Away’s 10 episodes, the drama's core astronauts — who come from five very different countries, spread out over four continents — all begin to put away their petty differences as they find themselves stuck with only each other in the vastness of space. The crew’s unity reaches its crescendo after they land on Mars in “Home’s” final scene. Chemist Lu Wang — China’s representative on the mission — is meant to be the first person in history to step on Mars. This detail is the lynchpin to the international agreement that was settled upon before takeoff. The geopolitical necessity of Lu’s primary status is repeated relentlessly throughout season 1, along with the importance of Lu taking the first photo on the moon — solo.

