Ed Sheeran Is A Dad Now & His Daughter Has The Most Musical Name

At first glance, the alliteration of Seaborn-Sheeran looks like an obvious reference to her dad’s musical and lyrical leanings. The name Lyra has different roots (Latin and Greek) but always means ties back to the word “lyre,” an instrument made popular because of the lore associated with it . In Greek mythology, the lyre was the first instrument ever created. It was made from a tortoise shell by the messenger god Hermes and given to Apollo — who then gave it to his half-mortal son Orpheus. The lyre was infused with magic, powerful enough to charm people and even inanimate objects like trees, streams, and rocks. Upon Orpheus' death, Zeus threw the instrument in the sky, and it became the visible constellation Lyra.