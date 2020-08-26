Keyser teased that many questions (namely, will these kids ever get back to West Ham?) would be answered in a hypothetical second season. “There were more answers to the question, why were the children of New Ham taken and how might they find their way home,” he told Deadline. “And, triggered by an event that has, quite by accident, eerie parallels to the current crisis, the citizens of New Ham would have found themselves spiralling toward war with each other.”