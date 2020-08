Cardi B Is Tired Of Being Cancelled

The world was first introduced to Cardi B on the now-defunct app Vine ( “A hoe never gets cold!" ) but got to know her better on the sixth season of VH1’s Love and Hip Hop, where we watched the aspiring rapper chase her ultimate dream of being a rapper. After years of producing low-key mixtapes that only banged in her local Bronx neighbourhood, Cardi’s viral single “Bodak Yellow” rocketed her into the mainstream. The song was everywhere, and so was she, creating opportunities for the former dancer to become a household name. Cardi continued making music, featuring on notable rap records like "MotorSport" and "No Limit" before dropping her debut studio album. Invasion of Privacy only solidified Cardi's star power; the record-breaking project went triple platinum and even won a Grammy