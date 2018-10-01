Cardi B has turned herself into the NYPD after an altercation at a strip club in Queens, NY. According to TMZ, the singer allegedly ordered an attack on two female bartenders at Angels Strip Club, one of whom Cardi has had a long-running feud with following suspicions that she slept with husband Offset.
Migos was performing at the club when Cardi B allegedly told the people she was with to attack the bartenders with chairs and bottles, among other things. Both bartenders were hurt but declined medical attention.
"She has turned herself in today at the 109 Precinct," the NYPD confirmed to Refinery29. She was later charged with misdemeanours assault and reckless endangerment, and will be arraigned on October 29.
"She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this," the victims attorney, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ. "But it doesn't matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B ... if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice."
This is the second public altercation Cardi B has been a part of this past month, the first being an incident during New York Fashion Week with Nicki Minaj. Cardi B was escorted out of the annual Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party with a visible bump on her head.
Refinery29 has reached out to both Cardi B and Offset for comment.
