The Bella Twins Both Just Gave Birth — One Day Apart

Nikki and Brie Bella have been twinning for all of their lives, so why not match up their pregnancies?
After announcing in January that both were pregnant and their due dates were less than two weeks apart, the former World Wrestling Entertainment divas have given birth within a day of each other.
Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on 31st July. The couple met on Dancing With The Stars and got engaged in France in November 2019 (the same trip, in fact, where Brie Bella first felt pregnancy symptoms). The twins and stars of E! series Total Bellas have since kept fans abreast of their pregnancy journeys by posting photos and updates to social media and via their podcast and YouTube channel. This included a brief "heart scare" in which Nikki Bella and Chigvintsev's doctors were worried something was wrong with their unborn baby's heart. They've since shared that their child is healthy.
"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki Bella wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her holding her son's tiny hand.
Brie Bella and her husband of six years, Daniel Bryan, welcomed a son the next day, on 1st August. This is the couple's second child, along with their 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe, and Brie Bella told people that she and Bryan had been "trying [for another child] for seven or eight months" before she finally became pregnant.
The competitive wrestler couple both shared on the last season of Total Bellas that they wanted to keep the sex of their child a surprise until the birth."It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020," Brie Bella wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture similar to her sister's in which the couple holds their newborn's hand.
These sisters seem to each be overwhelmed with joy that they gave birth to healthy children but it must also be nice to know that they have each other as a free sitter.