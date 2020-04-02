The fifth season of Total Bellas kicks off on April 2, and will show twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships. Brie, with husband Daniel Bryan, and Nikki with Artem Chigvintsev, who was her Dancing with the Stars partner back in 2017. Total Bellas films months in advance, of course, so if you're worried about Artem and Nikki's current status, there's no need to be.
Not only are Artem and Nikki still together, but they're engaged and expecting a baby. On January 3, Nikki revealed that she and Artem had gotten engaged in November 2019 while in Paris.
"I said yes in France in November!" Nikki wrote alongside a photo of them kissing and one of her ring. "We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" One of the photos shows Nikki in a gold and black ensemble in a room filled with roses. This same outfit and setup can be seen in the trailer for the new season, so it looks like the proposal will be shown on Total Bellas.
But after that big reveal, there was more to come from Nikki and Artem. On January 29, Nikki and Brie announced that they're both pregnant in People magazine, along with a photoshoot of them pushing strollers and holding onesies. They sisters are due only a week-and-a-half apart. This will be Nikki and Artem's first child; Brie and Daniel already have a two-year-old named Birdie. As shown in the trailer, the twin pregnancies will very much be a storyline on the new season, too.
Nikki posted her pregnancy news on Instagram after the People article came out and shared her excitement in a lengthy caption. She wrote of Artem in particular, "Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already."
So there you have it, Artem and Nikki are still very much together, planning to get married, and welcoming a child sometime this summer. (Nikki shared that she was 20 weeks along in mid-March.) Total Bellas fans have a lot to look forward to.
