When she was younger, Raver-Lampman was eager to get out there and try her hand at every opportunity that presented itself, auditioning for the gigs that paid the bills as well as those that would get her noticed. Now, she’s committed to only signing on to projects that genuinely spark something inside of her, while recognising that being choosy about work isn’t really a privilege that Black women navigating the entertainment world typically have. Roles for Black actresses are already limited because of the industry’s demonstrable tendency towards misogynoir. But Raver-Lampman isn’t a rookie anymore, so she’s going to follow her heart and her instincts when it comes to her career, even if the projects don’t get Hamilton-level acclaim. What is most urgent to the actress is her impact and imprint, and that fierce determination to traverse this space on her own terms is exactly what will guide her path moving forward — and etch her distinct mark on the culture for years to come.