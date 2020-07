Naya Rivera’s Family Makes First Public Statement After Police Confirm Cause Of Death

On July 8, the Glee star went boating with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey , who was found alone in the boat several hours later. Rivera’s body was recovered five days later, and the Ventura County authorities found her cause of death to be accidental drowning. Authorities believe that a strong current could have caused Rivera's unmoored pontoon to drift away, and that the actress mustered all her energy to help her son onto the boat before she could save herself.