Naya Rivera’s Family Makes First Public Statement After Police Confirm Cause Of Death

Following the findings from the medical examiner's office, Rivera's family thanked the local authorities at the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for their tireless work as they searched for her after she went missing, and especially called out a "heroine who found her." They also sent their gratitude for "the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," and kindly asked for privacy during this difficult time.