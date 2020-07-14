Cast Of Glee & Other Celebrities Honour Naya Rivera

On 13th July, Glee star Naya Rivera was found dead in Lake Piru in Southern California, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office. Rivera had rented a boat on the afternoon of 8th July for her and her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey and went out on the reservoir, where it is believed that she drowned. She was 33 years old.
Rivera was most well-known for her role as the strong and complex Santana Lopez on the musical-comedy-drama Glee from 2009-2015, whose biting one-liners and eventual reckoning with her lesbian identity remain iconic with many viewers. She also released a memoir in 2016, Sorry Not Sorry, in which she confidently revealed details about overcoming anorexia growing up, and later an abortion she had while filming Glee, as well as her struggle with postpartum depression, in the hopes that her vulnerability would empower others facing similar experiences.
Following the news of that Rivera's body was found, her former Glee co-stars gathered at the side of Lake Piru to mourn her absence. They, along with other celebrities, shared thoughtful words and fond memories of the actress after her death, praising her tenacity, spirit, and warmth.
Ahead, how Hollywood and those closest to the star remember her.