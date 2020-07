Police Are “Confident” They Have Found The Body Of Naya Rivera After A 5-Day Search

As Rivera began to gain traction in Hollywood for her role on Glee, interest in her personal life also increased after her relationship with GOOD Music rapper Big Sean was announced to the public in 2013. The stars were together for more than a year, even getting engaged at one point, before things suddenly came to an end. In her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up , Rivera revealed that the pair had not ended on a positive note, hinting that Big Sean had simultaneously dated Ariana Grande towards the final days of their relationship.