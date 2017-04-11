After seven years on the air, Ryan Murphy's cast of musically inclined high schoolers sang their last song. Over the seasons, we watched rivalries form, sexual tension simmer, and dance moves get nailed. We saw football players become singers. We saw "the little glee club that could" take regionals. But, as in the real world, high school must come to a close.
Think of this list as your high school reunion, which everyone approaches with an air of morbid curiosity. Where did the currents of life take your fellow classmates? Did the overeager drama nerd ever made it to the Great White Way? Did the bad boy's sheen of sexiness wear off once he started balding?
While we can't tell you what happened to your homeroom buddies, we can tell you where life took the cast members of Glee. In stories tragic to gleeful, here's where they ended up after they tap-danced away.