Ryan Murphy & Glee Creators Set Up A College Fund For Naya Rivera’s Son

Not only have the Glee creators joined fans and co-stars in praising Rivera’s talent as a triple-threat (“Could she ever sing!”), and her iconic performances (“The Adele Mash Up, Valerie, Songbird”) but also the important path she helped forge as one of the few Afro-Latina LGBTQ+ characters on primetime television. On the show, Santana first presents herself as a fierce cold cheerleader with a knack for dishing out searing disses and knowing exactly who she is. But as the show progresses, we start to see more of Santana’s prismatic nature and her vulnerability as she comes of age and comes to terms with her love for her best friend, Brittany (played by Heather Morris).