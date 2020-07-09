It’s Time To Talk About The Hot Hook Discourse

Jude Law is in talks to play the villain Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action version of Peter Pan, according to Variety.
The upcoming film, titled Peter Pan & Wendy, will be directed by Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery, and looks to follow in the footsteps of Disney’s recent slate of successful live-action adaptations (both Aladdin and The Lion King grossed $1 billion at the global box office, and hopes are high for Mulan's 21st August release). While many film versions of the Peter Pan story have been made (including cult-classic Hook), none so far have managed to hit at the box office.
If this casting becomes official, Law, who most recently starred in HBO’s The Young Pope as well as The Rhythm Section opposite Blake Lively, will not only be joining the pantheon of Captain Hooks that came before him — Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Walken, and Garrett Hedlund — he will also, and most importantly, he will be adding new fodder to a heated and polarising piece of internet discussion: Why is Captain Hook always hot?
Some people feel confused and even unsettled by the fact that Disney is always trying to make them thirst after the classic villain. Others feel that these are — simply put — the rules.
Not looking forward to my complicated feelings for Hot Captain Hook. (Also these Disney remakes are bad!) https://t.co/0HqNW6RGvL— Julia Wold (@JuliaWold) July 8, 2020
Give me more Peter Pan movies. Ten a year, I don't give a shit. Just make sure Captain Hook is hot in every single one of them. https://t.co/dHNfZvwMW0— Grace Hot Dog Water | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@GraceGThomas) July 8, 2020
And of course, in comes the debate on who the hottest Hook is. While Isaacs seems to be a strong contender, many on Twitter are going to bat for sleeper pick Colin O'Donoghue, who played Hook (a romantic lead in the show) in the US channel ABC's Once Upon a Time.
You're right and I apologize, I should say that it's time for Captain Hook to be hot AGAIN— the elven cowpoke 🤠🏳️🌈 (@tangolikeelk) July 8, 2020
Ppl calling Jude law the hot Captain Hook like the hottest Captain Hook doesn’t already exist pic.twitter.com/s2W3btVuDP— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) July 8, 2020
Some hopefuls are hoping their complicated, thirsty feelings can be justified with convenient redemption arc for the villain. Every hero has a backstory, Disney!
here for a hot captain hook redemption arc tbh— Never even liked hockey tbh (@sharklino) July 8, 2020