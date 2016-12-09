And then of course, there's Tinkerbell (played by Julia Roberts in an appropriate pixie cut), the girl who watched as her best friend fell in love, then out, then in again, knowing she'd never truly be what he wanted. A girl who comforted herself with the fact that at least he wasn't looking for a grown-up relationship, right?



When Tink first meets the decidedly adult Pan, she falls into one of those few rom-com tropes that really seems to echo real life — the pair part ways because one of them can't be what the other needs, and they bump into each other years later, when Pan has grown into everything Tink wanted him to be. It's painful to watch the question you see forming behind her eyes: "Was it me who couldn't inspire those changes in him?"

