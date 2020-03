Wendy Reveals A Dark Truth About The Peter Pan Story

Barrie’s and Disney’s vision of Wendy is as a spirited young woman, excited to embrace the promise of a midnight romp to Neverland. But there’s never any question that she’ll also be ready to accept the role society has prescribed for her when the time comes. In other words, she’s no rebel. In fact, Barrie’s text sets her up as an aspirational womanly figure, positioning her against competing visions of womanhood in Tiger Lily, a Native American Neverland princess, and Tinker Bell, Peter’s fairy best friend. Predictably, Barrie pits these women against each other. Wendy is jealous of Tiger Lily’s perceived seduction of Peter, a storyline that plays into an insidious trope of women of colour as temptresses , while white women are virginal and pure. Meanwhile, magical pixie Tinker Bell is jealous of Wendy for taking Peter away from her, and tries repeatedly to have her killed. With no room for women at the top, they’re all forced to focus their attention on the one attainable prize: A man.