What was the biggest set design challenge your team faced?

Probably Claudia's room. Because so many people who worked on the show were mega fans of the books, everyone had a slightly different vision in their heads for what it should look like. Plus, shooting (at least) five people in a room meant that coverage-wise you wanted it to not feel boring no matter where you were looking, yet you didn't want it to feel chaotic or for the girls to get lost in a crazy clown-ish looking space. We spent so much time in that room! But I'm happy with how it looks and shoots.