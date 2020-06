After 10 Years, Jenna Marbles Has Quit YouTube Over Accusations Of Racism

Thirty-three year old YouTuber Jenna Marbles , real name Jenna Mourey, has announced she is leaving the platform, possibly "forever," after releasing a video apologising for past controversial videos. As the Black Lives Matter movement inspired a racial reckoning across the globe, viewers of the creator began to point out some of her past problematic videos, including one in which they accuse Mourey of wearing blackface, and another in which she raps while disrespectfully imitating the Chinese language. In her video, Mourey both acknowledges and apologises for the offensive instances, as well as other moments from her past she is ashamed of, and says she may not be returning to YouTube as a result of it.