The Perry Mason Reboot Cast Isn’t Messing Around

Search through your channel guide or your favourite streaming platform and you’re likely to find an endless amount of shows centred around lawyers. But, there wouldn’t be a Harvey Specter or Diane Lockhart without one of the most well-known criminal defense lawyers of all time: Perry Mason. He's has been the protagonist of novels, short stories, comic books, and films since 1933, and now, he's got his own HBO show.
The most popular depiction of this iconic lawyer, by far, was CBS’ legal drama Perry Mason which ran from 1957 to 1966 and collected a ton of awards. Considering Hollywood’s everlasting obsession with remakes, it was only a matter of time before the show was rebooted. HBO’s new Perry Mason, as the trailer shows, has an ominous tone as it focuses on Mason trying to solve a kidnapping case while also dealing with an evangelical sect and constant danger.
Actor Raymond Burr is typically associated with the fictional character. He collected multiple Emmys for his portrayal of the lawyer in the CBS series and even reprised the role for a series of TV movies until he died in 1993. Now, it is time for another skilled actor to step into the character and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is up for the challenge.
The HBO’s miniseries (which Robert and Susan Downey serve as executive producers) is stacked with a cast of versatile, award-winning actors, like Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow, who won’t have a problem making these classic roles their own.
