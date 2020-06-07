Bricke manages to stay alive long enough to drive the truck full of money into the cops just before they shoot Shelby to death. The bridge to Canada is closed, but Bricke isn't much of a rule follower. Shots fire but he just keeps driving until America is behind him. In the end, he does die for Shelby, who walks off without the money. She is no richer than she was before, but she is now the sole survivor of the last crime in American history.

