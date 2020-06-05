Perhaps, the cast of Netflix's Last Days Of American Crime looks familiar, but you're not quite sure from where. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
The stars of this crime thriller based on the graphic novel of the same name are trying to get their final heist in before the wire. Or, should we say, the signal. In response to terrorism, the U.S. government has decided to broadcast a signal that will stop people from ever knowingly committing crime again.
While some might just give up, the Last Days team, which includes a career criminal, a famous gangster's son, and a black market hacker, are preparing to commit the heist of the century. Fitting, since it may also be the very last crime in American history. Luckily, the movie has a cast that seems up to what feels like an impossible task. Though, their ability to blend in might be why viewers are having trouble putting a filmography to the faces of this movie.
Let us help. For starters, Last Days Of American Crime includes an actor who played the late fashion designer Gianni Versace and another who played a teen heartthrob on Dawson's Creek. Clearly, this cast has got range.