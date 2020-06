Lea Michele Is Getting Called Out By Former Glee Co-Stars For Alleged Racist Comments

Lea Michele's attempt to show solidarity with those protesting the killing of George Floyd backfired on Monday night when former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware responded by calling out the actress for racist comments she allegedly made about Ware on set. Ware had a guest recurring role on season six of the Ryan Murphy show as Jane Hayward, who has hopes of being a Warbler before ultimately joining New Directions, coached by Michele's Rachel Berry. Ware's tweet was seemingly corroborated by fellow Glee cast members , three of whom chimed in with tweets about their own experiences.