You Can See The Space Force Cast’s Star Power From Outer Space

Space Force reunites two legends from The Office. Steve Carell (who played Michael Scott) co-created the series with Office showrunner Greg Daniels. It's a parody of the very real new branch of the military, Space Force, that's dedicated to getting "boots on the moon" by 2024. The workplace comedy is not The Office 2.0, but what it lacks in some areas it makes up for with sheer star power. The Space Force cast is filled with A-list talent.