Lisa Kudrow Has The Best Response To Rumours Of A Friends Movie

In May, it will have been a full 14 years since the final episode of Friends aired. But although the show's cast and creators have repeatedly ruled out the possibility of a revival, fans still haven't given up hope.
Earlier this week, a fan-made trailer for "Friends: The Movie" went viral despite being, well, 100% fake. The two-minute video, which has now racked up more than 38m YouTube views, is actually stitched together from various TV shows in which the Friends gang have guest-starred alongside one another. Clips from Matthew Perry's appearance in Courteney Cox's post-Friends show Cougar Town are used, as are clips from David Schwimmer's recurring role in Lisa Kudrow's Web Therapy.
During her recent appearance on Conan O'Brien's US chat show, Kudrow was asked about the fake trailer, and revealed that its success had left quite an impression on Courteney Cox.
"Courteney is actually the one who said, 'You see that trailer, oh my God, what do we do?'" Kudrow told O'Brien. "I was like, 'Nothing, that's just a clip, it's just sort of clips from, like, Cougar Town'. She [Cox] wasn't fooled, she was just like 'Wow, how did that go viral'."
O'Brien then asked if she could imagine actually making a Friends movie.
"They're rebooting everything, but I don't know—how does that work with Friends?" Kudrow pondered. "That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, then that's just sad!"
It's hard not to concede that Kudrow has a point. Would Joey's "How you doin'?" and Phoebe's quirky songs still feel so adorable in 2018? Then again, seeing Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey still muddling through life after all these years could be just as relatable as ever.
