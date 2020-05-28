Story from Home

Khloé Kardashian Is Looking To Sell Her Calabasas Mansion For $19 Million

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.
Part of the power and mystery of the Kar-Jenner clan is what looks like an endless stream of money. No outfit is ever repeated, their fridges are famously well-stocked, and through it all, they up the ante by accessorizing their lives with increasingly lavish and exclusive goods.
Then there's real estate, the generationally wealthy's favourite hobby. Just a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner was the one closing deals during quarantine, but this week, it's Khloé Kardashian who's making headlines for practicing the family pastime.
Kardashian listed her six-bedroom mansion that, according to TMZ, was also once home to Justin Beiber and Eddy Murphy. She's asking for $18,950,000, and People reports that the Kardashian family's longtime realtor Tomer Fridman will be handling the listing. Fridman teased details of the listing and home during a recent episode of "Real Talk," The SOCIETY Group real estate PR firms' IGTV show.
Advertisement
The 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean Revival mansion is where Kardashian has been obeying shelter-in-place orders along with ex Tristan Thompson and their two-year-old daughter True. A source told E! News that the reality star is leaving her current home to move into an even bigger one, which won't come as a surprise to anyone who follows this family.
The property has all the cliché features you'd expect: a central Calabasas location, privacy, breathtaking views, guesthouse, pool, and more bathrooms than bedrooms. Kardashian has lived in the house since she bought it for around $7 million from Justin Bieber in 2014. The property has since undergone extensive renovations that will hopefully pay off when the house is sold for her asking price.
Advertisement

More from Home

R29 Original Series