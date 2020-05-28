Khloé Kardashian Is Looking To Sell Her Calabasas Mansion For $19 Million

Part of the power and mystery of the Kar-Jenner clan is what looks like an endless stream of money. No outfit is ever repeated, their fridges are famously well-stocked, and through it all, they up the ante by accessorizing their lives with increasingly lavish and exclusive goods.
Then there's real estate, the generationally wealthy's favourite hobby. Just a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner was the one closing deals during quarantine, but this week, it's Khloé Kardashian who's making headlines for practicing the family pastime.
Kardashian listed her six-bedroom mansion that, according to TMZ, was also once home to Justin Beiber and Eddy Murphy. She's asking for $18,950,000, and People reports that the Kardashian family's longtime realtor Tomer Fridman will be handling the listing. Fridman teased details of the listing and home during a recent episode of "Real Talk," The SOCIETY Group real estate PR firms' IGTV show.
The 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean Revival mansion is where Kardashian has been obeying shelter-in-place orders along with ex Tristan Thompson and their two-year-old daughter True. A source told E! News that the reality star is leaving her current home to move into an even bigger one, which won't come as a surprise to anyone who follows this family.
The property has all the cliché features you'd expect: a central Calabasas location, privacy, breathtaking views, guesthouse, pool, and more bathrooms than bedrooms. Kardashian has lived in the house since she bought it for around $7 million from Justin Bieber in 2014. The property has since undergone extensive renovations that will hopefully pay off when the house is sold for her asking price.
