In the finale episode, Jen (Christina Applegate) was just let off the hook for Steve's (James Marsden) murder, Judy (Linda Cardellini) found a bunch of money stashed in the frames of her paintings, they'd bought Jen's son a fancy car, and everything seemed good. But then Steve's twin Ben (also played by James Marsden) came crashing into Judy and Jen's car. He'd been drinking and driving, so he fled the scene before he could be caught by the people in the other car or by the police. It doesn't seem like Judy or Jen know that it was Ben who hit them, which opens up even more lies and secret-keeping in season 3, especially since Ben and Jen were starting to forge a relationship. Jen also seemed to be in pretty critical condition after the crash, so fans may need to worry about her own fate in season 3.