Move Over, Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Is Getting Another TV Show

We’re getting a more adult Lizzie McGuire after all. Well, sort of. A Younger spin-off focusing on Hilary Duff’s character, Kelsey Peters, is currently in development.
Younger has been a huge success for TV Land, in which Duff starred as Kelsey, a book editor, since episode 1 of the comedy series back in 2015. No pilot for the spin-off has been scripted or filmed yet, but the series is currently being shopped for Paramount Network and other platforms, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.
Duff was set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire on the eponymous Disney+ revival, but production was stalled earlier this year when the series creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, was fired over creative differences.
These differences were said to be over Minsky wanting to create a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wanted a show that would appeal to families, much like the original Disney Channel series. Duff agreed with Minsky and urged Disney to move the revival over to Hulu, so Lizzie could do normal adult things.
“I feel a huge responsibility to honour the fans’ relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her,” Duff previously wrote in an Instagram post. “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.” Agreed!
Hopefully Disney eventually gets it together and lets Lizzie grow up. Until then though, maybe this Younger spin-off can fill the void.
