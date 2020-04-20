Too Hot To Handle Is All Of Us In Quarantine Right Now — Without The Cash Prize

the concept of Too Hot to Handle is that none of the contestants can have sex with each other. Literally easiest contest ever sign me up— sagittarius daughter (@JawnValjawn) April 17, 2020
There's this new show on Netflix called Too Hot To Handle and to win the $100,000 grand prize, these hot singles confined to this island can't have sex.— Mrs. Evans (@judygarci) April 17, 2020
SIGN ME UP. IF I'M ALREADY NOT DOING IT FOR FREE, THEN THIS SHITS EASY FUCKING MONEY.
I would absolutely kill it on Too Hot To Handel. 100k not lips or have sex people with people I don’t know. What’s difficult about that?— Tolly (@tolly_t) April 17, 2020
Netflix show: abstain from sex for a month and you'll get 100k— sisu (@amandalaulainwn) April 17, 2020
Me:#TooHotToHandle pic.twitter.com/iw1Yw1a7Cn
You’re telling me all I have to do is abstain from sex and kissing for several weeks and I get 100k??? #TooHotToHandle pic.twitter.com/45VYWn4up1— Zo (@MelanatedHeaux) April 17, 2020