Paint By Numbers: The Viral Craft Behind Those Instagram Masterpieces

While we may grow weary of WFH outfit selfies, chaotic puzzle pics, and screenshots of Zoom happy hours, there's one social media posting that still piques our creative interests: the paint-by-number picture.
No longer exclusive to kids, this DIY craft that makes painting like a real artist as easy as, well, 1-2-3 is now a trending adult pastime — one that has provided a shared sense of satisfaction during these socially distant times. There's something so carefree about seeing a photo of that mediocre sunflower painting your friend of a friend posted to their Instagram story; it touches us (wow, look at that thing), it inspires us (surely, I could do better), it moves us to action (ok, I'm ordering one).
Ahead, all the simple pleasures that an ordered-to-your-doorstep paint by number kit has to offer — including a pre-sketched numbered canvas with corresponding numbered paints and brushes. The available subject matter includes everything from the more whimsical floating-balloon houses to the more profound Vincent van Gogh scenes and every unexpectedly delightful thing in between (like a Tiger King-style scene or a customisable pet portrait). So go on, isn't it time you shared your own WFH masterpiece?
