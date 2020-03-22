Sophie Turner Blasts “Stupid” People Who Aren’t Taking Social Distancing Seriously

Sophie Turner wants you to take social distancing seriously. If not for yourself, then for everybody else’s sake. That’s the message she shared with her Instagram followers on March 20. With her husband Joe Jonas by her side, Turner told fans, in no uncertain terms, “Stay inside. Don’t be fucking stupid.” And that’s the tea.
While Turner wasn’t playing around in her message concerning the coronavirus pandemic, she did have a little fun with her delivery, using Instagram filters to make it easier to swallow. In her livestream video, a cartoonishly big-headed Turner said, “Even if you count your ‘freedom’ over, I don’t know what is it, like, your health? I don’t give an eff about your freedom. You could be infecting other people,” she said, “other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys.”
i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX— rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020
Twitter quickly took Turner’s message, which doesn’t name names, as shade aimed at stars like Vanessa Hudgens, who made light of the coronavirus pandemic last week (she has since walked those comments back), and Evangeline Lilly’s controversial comments on why she refuses to self-quarantine.
“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives,” Lilly wrote on Instagram on March 19, the day before Turner’s video. “We all make our choices.”
Turner isn’t the only celebrity encouraging those who are non-essential workers to stay home as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Last weekend, Ariana Grande also sent a tough but fair message to those who should be self-quarantining, but weren’t. “like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait,” Grande tweeted. “i promise.”
sophie turner’s husband’s reaction to her going off on evangeline lily,,,,maybe i do stan pic.twitter.com/TJFzShNEw3— actor of the decade adam driver (@detectiveflip) March 22, 2020
Sophie Turner dragging Evangeline Lilly and Vanessa Hudgens WHAT A QUEEN pic.twitter.com/KnGdEQUCrA— sele ⎊ (@jonasvodkas) March 21, 2020
