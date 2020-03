In 2002, Spears was barely out of her own teenage years, and found herself at a crossroads of her own.. Fresh off the mega-success of three consecutive albums — 1998’s ...Baby One More Time, 2000’s Oops...I Did It Again, and 2001’s Britney — she was wildly successful, and ranked at the top of Forbes’ list of most powerful celebrities With a lucrativeendorsement deal with Pepsi, and a high-profile relationship with fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum Justin Timberlake, the world was at her feet. But although she was idolised, she wasn’t respected. The people around her exploited her fame and talent, but didn’t seem to care much about what was going on beneath the surface. Turbulent years lay ahead for Spears: A quick marriage, two kids, a messy divorce and custody battle would all take place within five years of Crossroads’ release, ultimately leading to Spears’ involuntary commitment to a mental health facility in 2008. Although Spears now has a thriving career , thanks in part to the stability of a long-running performance residency in Las Vegas, she does not have control over her assets; her father is her conservator , almost as if Spears is a perpetual teenager, unable to ever get out from under anyone’s thumb, unable to escape the all-encompassing male gaze.