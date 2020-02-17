Lynn Cohen, best known for playing Magda on Sex and The City, has died. She was 86. The actress, who also appeared as Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, passed away on February 14, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
She started her career in the theater, making her Broadway debut in 1990 in Orpheus Descending. Cohen, who was born in Kansas City, MO in 1933, didn’t start appearing in movies or TV until she was in her 60s. Over the years, Cohen appeared on TV shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master Of None, Nurse Jackie, The Affair, and Chicago Med. But for many, it was her portrayal of Magda, Miranda’s Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny who by the end of the series was more like a mother to her, that Cohen will be best known for.
Cohen’s SATC co-stars including Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to the actress after news of her death broke. “Beautiful Lynn Cohen,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP.”
Willie Garson, who played Stanford on the HBO series, also paid his respects. "Bless you and godspeed,” he tweeted. “Our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent….R.I.P. indeed.”
Bless you and godspeed, our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent....R.I.P. indeed #LynnCohen pic.twitter.com/aMVVUuaCSy— Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) February 15, 2020
Cohen is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Ronald.
