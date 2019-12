The Affair Showrunner Responds To Allegations Of Toxic Culture Around Ruth Wilson’s Exit

After the details of Reiner’s 2016 encounter with Dunham were published in her now-defunct newsletter Lenny Letter , Treem sent an email to cast and crew, obtained by THR, that stated The Affair had a “zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment and assault," but didn’t mention the incident with Reiner. In her article for Deadline, Treem does not make mention of that email. Instead, she claims that she asked Showtime to close down production of the show so could apologize to the cast. She also wanted to offer sensitivity training. (Showtime did not employ an intimacy coordinator for The Affair, which has now become common practice for networks like HBO.) Treem wrote that her frequent requests to do something were denied by the network. Ultimately, Treem stated that it was Showtime who told her to write Wilson out of the show.