“Toxic” Environment Allegedly Led To Ruth Wilson’s Dramatic Exit From The Affair

Treem vehemently denied such behavior, and, in a statement to THR, said that the “idea that I would ever cultivate an unsafe environment or harass a woman on one of my shows is utterly ridiculous and lacks a grounding in reality." With Wilson specifically, Treem said she would remove certain scenes the star was not comfortable with, storyboard moments in advance, and allow Wilson to approval cuts before they went to air. Unlike HBO, who began the practice for all of their series after being encouraged to do so by Emily Meade of The Deuce , Showtime did not employ an intimacy coordinator for The Affair.