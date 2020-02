SATC & Hunger Games Actress Lynn Cohen Is Dead At 86

She started her career in the theater, making her Broadway debut in 1990 in Orpheus Descending. Cohen, who was born in Kansas City, MO in 1933, didn’t start appearing in movies or TV until she was in her 60s. Over the years, Cohen appeared on TV shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Master Of None, Nurse Jackie, The Affair , and Chicago Med. But for many, it was her portrayal of Magda, Miranda’s Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny who by the end of the series was more like a mother to her, that Cohen will be best known for.