Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast Calls Their SAG Win A Mistake In Bleeped-Out Speech

Not everyone was thrilled that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the trophy for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards Sunday...least of all the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
This is the second win in a row for the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who earlier saw Tony Shalhoub take home the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Upon taking the stage to accept the award, star Alex Borstein — who plays comedy manager Susie Myerson — called the win a “mistake.” The reason? Fleabag, which concluded its series last year with its second season, should have won instead. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show’s star and creator, just scored the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
Advertisement
"I voted for Fleabag, this is really weird. This makes no sense. I don't know what to say. I'm gonna take this home and make sweet love to it through my Spanx,” she joked.
“I didn’t vote for Rachel [Brosnahan], I didn’t vote for Tony,” Borstein explained.
In an effort to pass the mic, Borstein accidentally let an f-bomb slip past the TV censors.
“This makes no sense, somebody else fucking [do it],” Borstein said, before passing the baton to Brosnahan. The actress, who last year won an individual SAG Award for her role in Maisel, continued.
“Obviously, this is a huge ensemble and it extends far beyond those you see on this stage,” she said. “We are missing one really, really important member of our ensemble tonight, Brian Tarantina. We had such an amazing time here with him last year so thank you so so much for this. This is dedicated to him.”
In the series, Tarantina portrayed the emcee at comedy club The Gaslight. The actor died in November at age 60.
Brosnahan concluded with saying that she was honoured for the award, if “really, really, really surprised.”
Whether this cast can go for round three in 2021 remains to be seen.
Advertisement