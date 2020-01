A Guide To The SAG Awards, aka The Pre-Oscars

Stars and studios received their first taste of 2020 awards with the Golden Globes earlier this month, but there's more prizes ahead for the most celebrated television shows and films of the year. Next up on the award season calendar are the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. If you're the person who can't stop raving about how Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly for Bombshell or how deliciously brilliant the whole cast of Fleabag is, this is the one you'll really want to tune in for.