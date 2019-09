How Many Women Are Actually Voting For The Oscar Winners?

Mary J. Blige, nominated for Mudbound, is the first Black woman to be nominated in multiple categories in the same year (for Best Supporting Actress and Best Song.) Dee Rees, who directed the film, is the first Black woman to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Rachel Morrison, nominated for her Mudbound cinematography, is the first woman ever to be compete in that category. A Fantastic Woman was tapped for Best Foreign Film, recognising an achievement by a trans actress for the first time. And Octavia Spencer, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Shape of Water, is the first Black actress to follow up a win with two more nominations.