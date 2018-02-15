How Many Women Are Actually Voting For The Oscar Winners?

In the last couple of months, Hollywood has had to face some hard truths about a systemic power imbalance that left many of its women vulnerable to harassment and abuse. Conversations are finally being had about how the industry can better support and empower women in their jobs, but also about how to close the gap. Women need to be able to direct, to produce, to manage, to represent, and to vote without it being worthy of a headline. Until that happens, even the most glass-half full kind of news will remain disappointing.