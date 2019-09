How Well Do The SAG Awards Predict The Oscars?

It's worth noting, though, that the four acting categories have more reliability in aligning with Oscar wins than the SAG award does with "Best Picture ." Since SAG is an actors-only guild, the "Cast in a Motion Picture" award focuses on ensemble performances, while "Best Picture" considers the whole shebang, including producing, directing, and editing. Case in point: La La Land wasn't nominated for the SAG's "Cast in a Motion Picture" award last year, but it tied the all-time record for most Oscar nominations, ever. This year's nominees for the SAG Awards' "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture" include The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, Mudbound, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.