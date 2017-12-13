How Well Do The SAG Awards Predict The Oscars?

This year, the SAG Awards nominees for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role" include Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.). For female actors in leading roles, the SAG Awards' nominees include Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird). We don't know the 2018 Oscar nominees for "Best Actor" and "Best Actress" yet — but this list could be a good indicator of what's to come.