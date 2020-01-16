No matter how many times our favourite shows don't get renewed at Netflix — like The OA and One Day At A Time — it never gets any easier, and now it seems like another fan favourite is on the chopping block. While the streaming service hasn't officially canceled Mindhunter, its series about the first investigations of serial killers directed by David Fincher, a new report from Deadline suggests that its future is uncertain, and that the cast has been released to work on other projects.
The outlet reports that following the second season, Netflix allowed the cast's options expire, meaning people like Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv are no longer exclusively bound to the program. That sounds ominous as far as the show's future is concerned, but a spokesperson for Netflix explained to Deadline that this doesn't necessarily mean the end of Mindhunter.
“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” the statement reads. “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”
Season 2 didn't necessarily end on a cliffhanger, but it did set us up with territory to explore in a potential third season after confirming that the ADT man we've been seeing snippets of each episode is in fact the BTK killer. This introduced a strong plot line for a third season, but now we're being left high and dry. At least, until Fincher decides to put us out of our misery — which, judging by how he teases us in Mindhunter, he isn't wont to do so.
