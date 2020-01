Harry Styles Revealed His Guilty Pleasure & Every One Direction Fan Can Relate

Recently in a game of burning questions with Ellen DeGeneres, Styles revealed one of his guilty pleasures. Styles sheepishly explained that he likes to work out to One Direction songs. Does Styles really work out to One Direction or is this a troll answer? Because Styles doesn’t talk about his fitness routine on the regs, though he has been commended for his workout clothing style (of course). So what kind of workout is he doing to One Direction songs? Is he hopping on the elliptical to “Best Song Ever” or doing a weight lifting routine to “What Makes You Beautiful”? We have questions, Styles. Either way, it is nice to hear him express some nostalgia for the good old days of One Direction.