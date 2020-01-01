Michelle Williams Is Reportedly Engaged To Hamilton Director Thomas Kail — & They’re Expecting

Michelle Williams, apparently the queen of keeping her romances under-the-radar, is engaged to the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton, Thomas Kail, People reports. On top of that exciting news, the low-key couple are expecting a child together.
Williams and Kail were photographed together in London where the actress is filming Venom 2. Williams was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.
The Golden Globe winner (for My Week With Marilyn in 2012) is already mother to 14-year-old Matilda, along with her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger, who passed in 2008. Since then Williams dated director Spike Jonze, actor Jason Segel, and quietly married musician Phil Elverum in the summer of 2018. She and Elverum split eight months ago.
Kail and Williams may have met on the set for Fosse/Verdon, which garnered her the Emmy Award for lead actress in the role of Gwen Verdon. Kail directed the mini-series. He is close friends with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed the Miranda-penned musical, as well as In the Heights, on Broadway.
Williams has always kept her personal life very private, instead focusing on her work. She rarely speaks about her relationship with Ledger or losing him. She broke her silence to Vanity Fair in 2018, saying “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”
“I don’t really want to talk about any of it. But what if this helps somebody?” she said. “What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?”
She continued, “Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”
Refinery29 reached out to Wiliams’ rep for confirmation, but they did not respond at press time.
