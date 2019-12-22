Does This Insta Mean Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Got Married?

Hey now, hey now, is this what (wedding) dreams are made of? Because it appears that Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married.
The couple allegedly tied the knot in a “small and low-key” sunset ceremony at Duff’s house attended by family and close friends, at least according to an unnamed source who spoke to People. The Lizzie McGuire star has yet to confirm her marital status, but her stylist, Jessica Paster, hinted at a ceremony on Instagram.
“Winter solstice … a day of luv,” Paster wrote alongside a photo of a flower bouquet. Refinery29 reached out to a rep for Duff for comment and will certainly be watching Instagram for confirmation.
News of Duff and Koma’s nuptials comes just seven months after the couple announced their engagement in May 2019. "He asked me to be his wife," she raved in a May Instagram post.
The couple met and started dating in early 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Banks, in October 2018. Duff also shares a son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
Duff gushed about Koma in a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, calling him the “most natural papa bear I’ve seen.”
"You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong,” Duff wrote. “The kids don't even know how lucky they are that it's you.... but they will. It's a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words."
