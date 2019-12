The Memes That Broke The Internet In The 2010s

With that connectivity came the spread and sharing of hashtags, trending topics, and memes. Once people figured out what memes were (your parents probably still don’t), these videos and images came to represent special moments in pop culture, their meanings transforming as they spread like wildfire across the internet . Images or short gifs, memes became the go-to way of reacting on the internet. Confused by something you read on Facebook? Drop a meme in the comments. Live tweeting your favourite TV show? React to that OMG moment by throwing your favourite gif on the timeline.