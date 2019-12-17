The Memes That Broke The Internet In The 2010s

The 2010s will be remembered as the decade we saw the internet grow into a force with power beyond our wildest dreams. After the fall of MySpace in 2008 (thanks for everything, Tom), platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit moved from the periphery of the internet into the mainstream. These became our go-to spaces for online communities that offered a global connection.
With that connectivity came the spread and sharing of hashtags, trending topics, and memes. Once people figured out what memes were (your parents probably still don’t), these videos and images came to represent special moments in pop culture, their meanings transforming as they spread like wildfire across the internet. Images or short gifs, memes became the go-to way of reacting on the internet. Confused by something you read on Facebook? Drop a meme in the comments. Live tweeting your favourite TV show? React to that OMG moment by throwing your favourite gif on the timeline.
As we approach the end of the decade, it’s time to look back at the things on the internet that made us laugh the hardest. From viral interviews to misappropriated cartoons, we gathered 20 memes that are a perfect representation of what the 2010s were like for many of us. The world may be in total disarray, but hey — we’ve got to find our joy where we can, even if that's from an adorable green alien baby drinking soup.
Ahead, some of the best, and weirdest, memes of the 2010s.