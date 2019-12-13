Felicity Huffman’s Daughter, Georgia, Announces College Acceptance

Does this mean the college admissions scandal is over? While Felicity Huffman is still serving her 250 hours of community service following her 11-day stint in prison for paying $15,000 USD to boost daughter Sophia Macy's SAT scores, her other daughter, Georgia, is on her way to Vassar. The 17-year-old announced the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, according to E! News, and her bio now reads "Vassar 2024."
While Huffman said in court documents that she did consider paying to doctor Georgia's SAT scores as well, she ultimately did not go through with it.
"The decision haunted me terribly; I knew it was not right," she said. "I finally came to my senses and told [Rick] Singer to stop the process for Georgia."
Shortly after news of the scandal broke, Huffman's husband William H. Macy was spotted with congratulatory balloons in honour of Sophia's high school graduation. In a letter to the judge, the actor revealed that the news of Felicity's arrested prompted a college to withdraw its invitation for Sophia to audition.
“She called us from the airport in hysterics, begging us to ‘do something, please, please do something,'” he wrote. “From the devastation of that day, Sophia is slowly regaining her equilibrium and getting on with her life. She still doesn’t like to sleep alone and has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn.”
While Sophia's collegiate future is unknown, Georgia is expected to start at Vassar in the fall of 2020.
