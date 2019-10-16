Felicity Huffman Just Started Her Prison Sentence

After being sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is headed to prison.
“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” said Huffman’s representatives in a statement to Refinery29. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”
In September, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison after she pled guilty to paying $15,000 (£11,654) to William “Rick” Singer to doctor her daughter’s SAT score.
Advertisement
“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” Huffman wrote in a letter to the judge in the case, according to The Los Angeles Times. “I see the irony in that statement now, because what I have done is the opposite of fair.”
Huffman is just one of many parents charged in the wide-reaching college admissions scandal, which also involved Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. Loughlin and Giannulli pled not guilty to the charges against them. They allegedly paid Singer $500,000 (£389,345) to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, receive admission into the University of Southern California. Specifically, Singer assisted in positioning the daughters to be crew recruits at the school using photoshopped images. The sisters never participated in the sport.
Reports claim that should Loughlin be convicted, she could face more jail time than Huffman. In order to avoid prison time entirely, a source for People alleged, Loughlin will have to “beat the charges” against her — a plea deal at this point will likely include time behind bars.
Refinery29 has reached out to Loughlin's lawyer for comment.
Advertisement