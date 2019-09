The Most Jaw-Dropping Details From The US College Cheating Scandal

If you're like me, you spent most of the day poring over the documents that outline one of the wildest cases of college admission fraud that we'll likely ever hear about (and yes, that is a challenge). Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are two of 33 parents who have been charged with allegedly paying bribes to get their children acceptance into colleges like USC. The full indictment also names nine coaches and three college exam proctors who were allegedly responsible for helping students fake involvement in sports for recruitment and doctoring exam scores, respectively.