The Most Jaw-Dropping Details From The US College Cheating Scandal

The FBI was tipped off to this scandal during an unrelated case.
The bribes were filtered through a charity that claimed to help underserved students.
This is my new favorite novel. pic.twitter.com/MGx5x8Fyfj— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 12, 2019
Parents had their children's faces Photoshopped onto stock photos of athletes.
Man I am dying at the detail in this college admissions cheating scandal that they photoshopped the kids' faces onto actual athletes' bodies to submit pics to schools pic.twitter.com/gNEIjpsUA2— Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) March 12, 2019
Indictment against wealthy parents buying their kids into selective college is stunning. Some kids didn't know about their parents efforts. But Lori Loughlin's kids did. They pretended to row crew - even posed on ERG machines - to get into USC. They are both Instagram stars. pic.twitter.com/vR2rnxOvyf— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 12, 2019
A student submitted their handwriting so it could be copied.
the court documents are WILD reading; here is an image of a handwriting sample submitted so a proctor could match a signature and fix a wealthy kid's test scores pic.twitter.com/GHOpoPJ4XA— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 12, 2019
Felicity Huffman used the phrase "ruh roh" in relation to committing fraud.
Felicity Huffman literally typed the words "Ruh Ro!" while planning to commit mail fraud pic.twitter.com/iYsFNtL7qT— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 12, 2019