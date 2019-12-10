"Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honour," she said. "I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story. My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her."