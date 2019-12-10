Saoirse's #GoldenGlobes statement implies a lot. pic.twitter.com/DzSmA0TXfY— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 9, 2019
Thank you. I am!— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 9, 2019
These things are a cherry on top. The sundae is yummy with or without it. And this one has been particularly delicious.
Okay, now I want ice cream. xo https://t.co/hip5ibyE2l
WHEN THEY SEE US is trending nationally. A good thing. More light on the Exonerated 5 and the system of mass criminalization this nation has constructed. For more, watch the project on @Netflix. For even more, go to @ColorofChange or @Innocence. xo pic.twitter.com/woPpSOY3eZ— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 9, 2019
She's also upset that no female directors were nominated today. pic.twitter.com/TO35XKbaxJ— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 9, 2019
Good morning to everyone that’s writing me about the #goldenglobes— Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019
I feel you but know this.
I was on the inside for the first time this year. These are not our people and they do not represent us.
Do not look for justice in the awards system.
We are building a new world. https://t.co/IK7YNy5J5S